The Independent Trade Union Center and Civil Servants (CSIF) has notified Muface of its intention to take legal action if cases of neglect of mutual members by insurance companies are identified, as explained by the union in a letter sent this Thursday to the management of the mutual society.

The union has published a statement in which it assures that it has demanded that Muface put an end to the “helpless” situation which includes the 1.5 million employees and their families to whom the mutual insurance company provides health care. CSIF argues that, despite the order of continuity of care issued by the Government, insurers are “denying” this care to public workers.

The organization explains that it could respond with legal action to “possible administrative, civil and criminal responsibilities“arising from the lack of health care on the part of insurers, as well as in cases in which Muface”does not guarantee healthcare provision to those affected”.

CSIF explains that it is receiving hundreds of complaints from mutual members those companies are denying them assistance, delaying without a date consultations, tests and surgical interventions that they had previously arranged and even canceling them.

The Ministry of Public Function extended the deadline until next January 27 for insurers to submit offers to win the contract to provide health care to Muface officials and their families, who number around 1.5 million people.

The concert was void in the first tender and in this second process, where an increase of 33.5% in premiums has been proposed. For the moment, Asisa has remained the only possible candidate to continue providing this service, of the three that did so in the current 2022-2024 contract.