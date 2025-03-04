The Independent and Officials Trade Union Central (CSIF) has warned of the loss of 22,525 jobs in the health sector so far this year (14,764 in January and 7,761 during the last February), after the publication of social security data released on Tuesday.

For the union, the social security data known today is “unheard of” for the difficult situation facing the National Health System with the high incidence of winter pathologies, the situation of primary care, the waiting lists and the exhaustion of professionals for their employment situation.

Therefore, CSIF has demanded from the political leaders to prioritize the actions in the field of health and that they are included in the next Framework Statute, which has a new meeting scheduled for this Thursday, March 6, the improvement of their working conditions and solve the crisis of professionals facing Spain.

The union has asked for salary equality

In this sense, the union has demanded an adequate reclassification of the level of the different health professions according to their responsibility and training and with due economic compensation, 35 -hour working hours in all the autonomous communities, and reduction of the hours of guard without remuneration decrease.









He has also requested salary equality in all the autonomous communities to end the ‘marketing’ of professionals, the recovery of the salary structure prior to the 2010 salary decrease with the collection of the extra -whole pay, development of the professional career for all categories, development of partial retirement and anticipated by reducing coefficients and review the regime of incompatibilities to avoid the escape to private health.