Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid 03/03/2025



Updated at 14: 01h.





The Independent Trade Union Central and Officials (CSIF) Ask for explanations to the addresses of public companies Tragsatec and Ineco before the alleged case of plug and corruption, revealed during the investigation of the Ábalos caseon the minister’s ex -partner, Jessica Rodríguez.

The union defends the Workers’ professionalismwho alleges learned about the plot through the media, and shows their most absolute rejection of all corrupt activity, demanding both transparent investigation, and purifying responsibilities at the highest level.

In this sense, CSIF has lamented in a statement that the Ineco and Tragsatec templates “have to face scandals that seriously damage the image of both companies and generate a deep discomfort among the collective. “However, if the facts are confirmed, the union denounces the irresponsibility of both companies considering the serious labor problems they face, since they have not renewed their collective agreement for years and without updating their remuneration.

Therefore, the most representative union in public administrations has requested a explanation to the direction of both companies, as well as a Transparent performance by them, showing the contracts and salary conditions of Jessica Rodríguez, ex -partner of José Luis Ábalos.









It should be remembered that both entities hold the consideration of the means of the Public Administrationattached to the Ministry of Transport, and must provide essential services to the State and citizens. Therefore, its production is based on commissions from administrations and organizations, so they demand very demanding yields to be justified.

The statements of the ex -partner of Ábalos cause the first cessation in tragsa

Jessica Rodríguez appeared before the Supreme Court last Thursday, February 27, to clarify the circumstances about the floor in which he resided two and a half years, his hiring in two companies dependent on the Ministry of Transportation and the official trips to which he accompanied the former Minister.

The former Minister José Luis Ábalos acknowledged having charged two public companies, Ineco and Tragsatec, without going to his job, according to ABC. Said statements Martín Palacios have cost the position to charity, Responsible for the area of ​​Rural Development and Forest Policy of Tragsa, which hired it.

In addition, their statements put the financing On the companies involved, since it depends on the performance and productivity linked to jobs.