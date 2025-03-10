The Independent and Officials Trade Union Central (CSIF) has announced through a statement that mobilizations are convened, starting on March 19, so that the Government negotiates the salary increase for officials.

So they announce that They will be concentrated in front of the Ministry of Finance in Madrid and will be extended in future dates in the Government Delegations and Subdelegations throughout Spain. They claim a new remuneration agreement, salary comparison and public employment offer without replacement rate.

“We are very concerned about the inability of the government to carry out some general budgets and the delay in the reforms of public function, health and education, among other areas: andXigimos the call for the general table of public administrations, “they report.

Specifically they demand the Government:

Negotiation of a new salary agreement (the current one concluded on December 31). CSIF demands that the salary increase occur automatically every year, as well as pensions or SMI rise.

Recovery of the salary structure prior to the 2010 cuts, with the full collection of the extra pay.

Negotiation of a new public employment offer by 2025 eliminating the replacement rate.

Balance of the Stabilization Plan for Interim Personnel Squares. As of December 31, the figure should not exceed 8 percent of the total.

35 -hour working hours in the State of the State and implementation of professional career in all administrations, as well as teleworking.

Salary comparison between the different public administrations.

Improvement of retirement conditions and immediate regulation so that officials and statutory can benefit from partial retirement.