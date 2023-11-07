Former child star Evan Ellingson was found dead at his home in San Bernardino, California. The unfortunate fact was confirmed by her own father, with whom she lived. According to TMZ reports, the death of the television personality occurred last Sunday, November 5. She was 35 years old and had worked with stars like Cameron Diaz and David Caruso.

The actor rose to fame after appearing in popular series such as ‘CSI: Miami’ and ’24’. This sad event occurred days after the fateful death of Matthew Perry, star of the series ‘Friends’. Without a doubt, we are experiencing days of mourning in acting. However, many users are wondering about the cause of Evan Ellingson’s death and who he really was. In this note we will explain it to you in detail.

YOU CAN SEE: An unrecognizable David Caruso appeared in “Rambo”: this was 20 years before “CSI Miami”

What did Evan Ellingson, former member of ‘CSI: Miami’, die from?

As we had mentioned above, it was his own father who confirmed the death of Evan Ellingson. However, the reasons for his death are still not entirely clear. It was known that the former actor had had problems with drug use for a long time, which led him to live with his parents to overcome that addiction.

This forced him to move away from television, a world from which he was separated for more than 10 years. At first, it seemed like he had a great future ahead of him after appearing at a very young age in the successful North American production ‘CSI: Miami’.

Now we will have to wait for the results of the autopsy to know the true cause of his death. It is ruled out that it was a murder.

Evan Ellingson in ‘CSI: Miami’. Photo: 20 Minutes

Who was Evan Ellingson and what role did he have on ‘CSI: Miami’?

Evan Ellingson quickly rose to fame after debuting in the police series ‘CSI: Miami’. There he played Kyle, the son of protagonist Horatio Caine (David Caruso) and Julia Winston. He appeared in 18 episodes of the sixth season. In addition, he also had a role in the series ’24’, in which he played Josh Bauer, Jack Bauer’s nephew.

He also stood out with his work in the film ‘The Hardest Decision’ (2009) with Cameron Diaz.

Evan Ellingson shared roles with Cameron Diaz. Photo: Debate

What productions did Evan Ellingson appear in?

‘The Bondage’ (2006)

‘Letters from Iwo Jima’ (2006)

‘Confession’

‘He who changes times’

‘The Gristle’

‘Walk the Talk’

#CSI #Miami #actor #Evan #Ellingson #dies #die