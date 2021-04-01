With its 20th anniversary just completed last October, and six years after its cancellation after 15 seasons, the series CSI Las Vegas, one of the greatest global successes of this millennium, will return next television season with its iconic protagonist, Gil Grissom, at the helm, as confirmed by CBS. The procedural crime series had several derivative fictions set in other American cities such as Miami and New York and another in a department specialized in cybercrime.

William Petersen, who also serves as producer, will once again play Grissom in this new installment, which is scheduled to premiere for the 2021-2022 season, which will begin in September. The actor, who left the series after nine seasons, will be accompanied by another of the protagonists of the original fiction, Jorja Fox (who gives life to the researcher Sara Sidle), and with a new cast led by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodríguez and Mandeep Dhillon. The starting point, according to the chain, will be the threat of the dismantling of the forensic investigation unit of the city of Las Vegas for which the characters of Grissom and Sidle must return, who will help the current team in its effort to continue serving to justice.

“21 years ago we premiered CSI and we watched with amazement as this new series launched a genre and became a pioneering force that continues to have global resonances to this day, “said CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “We are excited to welcome the next generation of forensic criminologists to the brand. CSI and match them with legendary characters from the past that we continue to adore. Technology to fight crime has advanced dramatically in recent years. We can’t wait to see this, combined with the classic storytelling of CSI, to follow the team doing what they do best: follow the tracks ”, said the manager.

After its premiere in 2000, CSI: Las Vegas it reached 335 episodes in 15 seasons. For seven years between 2006 and 2016, the original series was the most watched fiction globally, according to the consulting firm Glance, which specializes in television audiences.

