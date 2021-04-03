One of the most popular stories on international television returns. According to Deadline, CBS has given the go-ahead for the return of CSI: Las Vegas, a sequel to the official fiction Crime Scene Investigation.

The return of Las Vegas not only brings back its popular cases, but also two important figures of its cast: Gil Grissom, played by William Petersen, and Jorja Fox as Sara sidle.

CIS Trailer: Las Vegas 2021

Petersen and Fox will be accompanied on stage by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodríguez and Mandeep Dhillon. The actors are joined by Wallace Langham, who played David Hodges. The interpreter was in the series between 2003 and 2015 and recorded a total of 243 episodes. At the moment, it has not been released if Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan and Paul Guilfoyle, original actors of the series, are included in this project.

“21 years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this series sparked an entire genre and became a TV giant. We are excited to welcome the next generation of criminalists and forensics to CSI: crime scene investigation and to unite them with the legendary characters of the past, ”shared with Deadline Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment.

With this return, the CSI franchise opens a new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where its history began.

All CSI series

CSI: Original with William Petersen and Jorja Fox

CSI: Miami (2002-2012) with David Caruso

CSI: New York (2004-2013) with Gary Sinise

CSI: Cyber ​​(2014-2016) with Patricia Arquette.