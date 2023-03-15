CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) is a successful game with a large market for its skins. The passion of the players is so great that recently a Chinese collector has spent well $160,000 on a very rare skin for the AK-47 weapon. Also, a player states that he wants to see another skin for the modest sum of $400,000.

The skin sold is known as wild lotus and was added to CS:GO in 2019. It is categorized as “Factory new” condition and it is estimated that there are fewer than 3,000 of them in circulation. In reality, the average price of this skin is 10,000 dollars: the presence of four “Reason Holo” stickers from a 2014 esports tournament, the Katowice CSGO Major, has raised the value in an extreme way. Each steaker is worth around $40,000. The price then rose to a total of $160,000.

We also remember that holders of such high-value skins tend to lend them to professional players, which showcase them in eSport tournaments and thus increase the fame and economic value of these CS:GO skins. The loan system is an official feature created by Valve, which guarantees the security of getting your content back after a certain period.

If all this seems absurd to you, however, know that $160,000 is nothing compared to the skin 661 ST MW of the collector “Luksusbums”. Purchased for $150,000, this skin includes 4 Titan Holo stickers, the most valuable in CS:GO ($60,000 each). The requested amount is therefore $400,000.

The collector also claims to own a Blue Gem Karambit knife skin which appears to be the most expensive skin in CS:GO: Luksusbums has rejected a purchase offer for 1.5 million dollars for this cosmetic.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive recently broke a new record for connected players on Steam.