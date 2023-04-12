A player has recently completed a very rare achievement in CS:GO: deleted a entire team of opponents in one shot. It is a shot that has “one chance in a billion” for the fans (we don’t think they really did the math, but you get what they mean).

The event was shared via Reddit and you can see the video below. The game starts in the normal way and the CS:GO player, with his team, moves around the map until he engages in a first clash with the opposing team and in the fumes of a grenade he fires a first shot and instantly all opponents are dead, as can be seen at the top right of the video by the red notifications. Be careful of the volume of the video, it is very high.

Given the particularity of the thing, it is possible that it was organized with the aim of creating a viral video on CS: GO, but the reaction of the players and the lightness with which the user has approached the shot seems to indicate that it is truly a fortuitous case, with the whole opposing team casually in a direct line to receive that single bullet. In a longer version of the video on YouTube, one of the players can also be heard saying, “Yeah, make a clip of this,” implying that he wasn’t ready for it.

Even on Reddit the reactions of the players lean towards a fluke rather than a fake. In general, they still confirm that it is a very rare eventwith various users claiming to have only seen it one more time.

It is also explained that the single shot of the sniper rifle would not have been enough to eliminate all the opponents and that it was fundamental that a couple of grenades were thrown which took away a part of the opponents’ health. This also shows how difficult it is to create the right conditions for this event.

Speaking of rarities, did you know that in CS:GO, one skin was sold for $160,000 and another is on sale for $400,000?