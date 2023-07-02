Valve has banned around 40 CS:GO accountswith the result that more than 2 million dollars of game items are gone lost. It should be remembered that all accounts receiving a community ban can no longer trade items and therefore their stock of skins, stickers, gloves, knives and other content within CS:GO are now in limbo. Apparently, other skin trading accounts are taking this as a warning and selling everything they have.

In June, the gambling site CSGOEmpire released a file listing CS:GO users accused of being part of a cryptocurrency laundering scheme through CSGORoll, a rival gambling site. According to Dexerto, all but one of the accounts in that document were among those involved in this latest ban wave. The common assumption is that Valve deliberately targeted them.

Valve did not comment the matter publicly. Without confirmation, there’s no way to know for sure whether those accounts were chosen for this reason or if they just ended up in the same ban wave “by accident”.