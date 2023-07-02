Valve has banned around 40 CS:GO accountswith the result that more than 2 million dollars of game items are gone lost. It should be remembered that all accounts receiving a community ban can no longer trade items and therefore their stock of skins, stickers, gloves, knives and other content within CS:GO are now in limbo. Apparently, other skin trading accounts are taking this as a warning and selling everything they have.
In June, the gambling site CSGOEmpire released a file listing CS:GO users accused of being part of a cryptocurrency laundering scheme through CSGORoll, a rival gambling site. According to Dexerto, all but one of the accounts in that document were among those involved in this latest ban wave. The common assumption is that Valve deliberately targeted them.
Valve did not comment the matter publicly. Without confirmation, there’s no way to know for sure whether those accounts were chosen for this reason or if they just ended up in the same ban wave “by accident”.
CS:GO – a win for CSGOEmpire
While we have no confirmations, CSGOEmpire has taken the matter as definitive proof of a victory over its rivalaccused of having “illegally laundered $12.7 million in cryptocurrencies in the last month alone” and attempted blackmail to prevent the aforementioned list from being made public.
The owner of CSGORoll released a public statement on Twitter – which you can see just above – to deny the money laundering allegations, as well as declaring that the site does not engage in gambling. “I own a skin trading platform,” she wrote, “by law it’s not classed as a casino in our largest markets because we don’t offer cash withdrawals.”
The Steam Online Conduct Rules prevent users from engaging in “commercial activity” on the platform, including “contests, gambling, buying or selling Steam accounts, selling content, gift cards, or other items.”
#CSGO #accounts #banned #million #dollars #lost
Leave a Reply