When he opened his mailbox last month, Thierry Martin, retired, had a bad surprise. “I received two letters […] to tell me that I had to return 317.59 euros to the old-age insurance because I had had an overpayment“. The explanation is as follows: his income has increased over the past two years. His CSG rate should have been revised upwards on January 1, but the calculations were not made in time. 206,000 retirees have , like him, benefited from an overpayment of 190 euros on average in the first half.

The CSG remains a hot topic since its increase in 2018. In order not to rekindle the fuse, the government has decided to give away the 40 million euros not taken. “I’ve considered […] that the retirees, the insured, did not have to pay, even afterwards, for the errors of the administration“, justifies Olivier Dussopt, Minister of recovery and public accounts. The gifts to retirees are however temporary: the CSG rates have indeed been recalculated for the second half of the year.

