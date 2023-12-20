Adaptation of the systems and reconstruction of the roof of the S. Arena school complex in Valguarnera Caropepe, seismic improvement of the school in the municipality of Castelfranco in Miscano and of the school gym in Pontremoli. And, again, securing and restoring the usability of the Strongoli school gym. These are just some of the 64 interventions that have been financed with the resources deriving at 8 per thousand and destined for school construction which were distributed with a decree of the Ministry of Education and Merit, published in the Official Journal on 12 December.

But in which schools, specifically, will the investments be reinvested? 22 million euros donated by Italians for this purpose when filing their tax returns? 64 institutes ended up in a useful position in the ranking drawn up by the Ministry of Education. The competent local authorities, which will now have to take action to assign the works within a year and complete them within the following twelve months, are 5 provinces, three metropolitan cities and 56 municipalities, located in twelve regions and 42 provinces.

From an elaboration of Local Government Study Center (Csel) for Adnkronos, it emerged that 60% of this money (13.3 million euros) was allocated to 35 educational institutions located in the regions of Southern Italy and on the islands. 33%, equal to 7.2 million, flowed into the North and will be used to improve the conditions of 25 schools. Finally, 6% of the total (around 1.4 million euros) was assigned to four schools in Central Italy, one in Tuscany and three in Lazio.

The regions that have catalysed the bulk of the resources are: Sicily, where 12 schools will be renovated thanks to allocations of over 4.3 million euros, Calabria (3.1 million for eight financed interventions), Lombardy (2.9 million for ten interventions) and Campania (2.4 million for 6 interventions). Followed by: Piedmont (1.8 million for 6 schools), Puglia (1.8 million for 5 interventions), Sardinia (almost 1.6 million for 4 schools), Lazio (over one million euros for the works in 3 schools) and Liguria (around 900 thousand euros for 4 interventions). Closing the circle – given that the remaining regions not mentioned are excluded from the allocation – are Emilia Romagna (over 800 thousand euros for three interventions), Veneto (790 thousand euros for two schools) and Tuscany, in which the only school in position useful in the ranking, 400 thousand euros were assigned.

The province with the highest number of school building interventions, made possible by the 8 per thousand, is Cosenza, with 5 interventions, financed with just under 2 million euros. Followed by Catania, where 4 schools have intercepted just under 1.6 million, and Genoa which will start 4 construction sites and will be able to count on over 900 thousand euros.

The eight per thousand funds that are allocated to the State can be used for five purposes: combating world hunger; interventions in the event of natural disasters, assistance to refugees, conservation of cultural heritage and interventions for buildings used for school education, publicly owned by the State, local territorial bodies and the Fund for religious buildings. Specifically, the resources deriving from the personal income tax of those who opt for this latter purpose can be allocated to the renovation, improvement, safety, anti-seismic adaptation and energy efficiency of buildings.