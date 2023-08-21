Over 22 million euros in total aimed at financing contributions ranging from 1,683.60 euros for municipalities with a maximum of 2,500 inhabitants up to 16,836 euros for institutions with more than 250,000 residents. That’s how much it is the portion of the supplementary fund to the Pnrr which was destined to support the municipalities so that by the end of the year they insert the data contained in the electoral lists and those relating to registration in the lists of section. A tool that has enormous potential but whose use by citizens has not yet taken off.

According to an analysis of the Center for local government studies elaborated for Adnkronos, there are 4,047 municipalities of more modest dimensions to which, if they request it, the one-off contribution of 1,683.60 euros will be assigned. The 1,488 municipalities included in band 2 (the one that goes from 2,501 to 5 thousand residents) are entitled to an amount equal to 2,806 euros, against the 3,928.40 reserved for the 1,860 entities that fall within the band that goes from 5,001 to 20 thousand inhabitants and the 6,173.20 intended for the range of 20,001 – 50,000 residents, which includes 369 municipalities.

The ninety-six entities that fall into the fifth band, which goes from 50,001 to 100,000 inhabitants, are entitled to 8,979.20 euros each, while for the 32 municipalities that have between 100,001 and 250,000 inhabitants, the amount set by the Department for the digital transformation of the Prime Minister of ministers is equal to 12,346.40 euros. The twelve most populous cities in Italy complete the circle, which have more than 250,000 residents and which can request a contribution of 16,836 euros. In addition to the economic contribution, ad hoc training courses will also be activated, aimed at helping local authorities in activities related to updates and developments operated on the Anpr.

The hope is that the combined provisions of these educational initiatives and investments can effectively make the expansion of the data available within this Registry easy and rapid which, according to the Csel, ”had a far from rapid gestation ”. The announcement relating to the entry of all Italian municipalities into the Anpr came on 18 January 2022, more than seven years after the deadline that was initially set by the digital administration code that established it: 31 December 2014. But what is the function of the Anpr? It is a national database that aspires to be an aggregator of information that until just over a year ago was disseminated in the archives of about 7,900 Italian municipalities, in the National Index of Registries (INA) and in the Registry of the Italian population resident abroad (Aire).

Since last June, access to the platform has been extended to all municipal offices and no longer just to registry offices. From the Suap to the municipal police, from the school offices to those who follow the social-health services or taxes, all the municipal structures, in relation to the functions performed, now have the possibility of directly consulting the services made available by Anpr thus going ”in the desired direction of data sharing between public administrations and the consequent speeding up of operations, both on the institution side and on the citizen side”, explains the Csel.

By accessing their reserved area with spid, electronic identity card, health card or national services card, citizens can download a series of documents. Specifically, the request and printing services are currently available self-certifications in lieu of registry certificatesrequest (for themselves or for other members of their own family) of birth certificates, citizenship certificates, living existence certificates, residence certificates, marital status certificates, marital status certificates, marital status certificates, marital status certificates, marital status certificates and marital status certificates.

It is also possible declare a change of residence within the municipality or coming from another municipality or from abroad e send a request for rectification of personal data in case of errors on the information present in the personal data sheet. But how many citizens are there who have made use of these possibilities to date? Not many. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, as of 5 August 2023 there were only 4,400,763 people who had used at least one registry service. Considering that there are 65,735,520 people registered in the Resident Population Registry (of which 6,066,941 are resident abroad), this is approximately 7% of the total.

Since the start of the service, which dates back to November 15, 2021 (the date on which there were still about a hundred municipalities that were late but which soon joined the others, merging into Anpr), 7,220,304 certificates have been downloaded. Total accesses to the registry services area were just over double: 15,645,269. A fact that bears witness to what has always been highlighted by the EU Commission: Italy has a good level of digital public services but citizens, mainly due to low computer literacy, make little use of them.

The latest data available in the digital scoreboard, referring to 2021, they see the Belpaese in third from last place in Europe for the item that measures the online interaction of citizens with public administrations. Over the 12 months covered by the survey, only 40.4% of Italians had communicated digitally with public bodies, against a European average of 64.8%.