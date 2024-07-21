Home page World

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach believes that the CSD is more important than ever because the rights of queer people are under pressure in many places. © Christoph Driessen/dpa

Anti-queer crimes are on the rise. According to several prominent politicians, this makes it all the more important to show our colors at the Pride.

Cologne – Several politicians warned at the CSD demonstration in Cologne against a reduction in the rights of queer people. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) said: “We notice that at the moment there are fascists and Nazis who want a rollback.” Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker (independent) sees the Christopher Street Day parade as a signal “that we are not rolling back, that we are expanding what has been achieved in recent years and decades.”

In this context, the Federal Government’s Queer Commissioner, Sven Lehmann (Greens), called for sexual identity to be included in Article 3 of the Basic Law. The article currently states that no one may be disadvantaged or favored because of their gender, ancestry, race, language, homeland and origin, faith, religious or political views.

“Bring this protection into the constitution”

“Yes, we need a change in the Basic Law, Article 3, Paragraph 3,” said Lehmann. Queer people are the last group persecuted by the Nazis who do not yet enjoy explicit protection status in the Basic Law. In its current form, the Basic Law has not been able to prevent human rights violations in the past, such as Paragraph 175 of the Criminal Code, which was only abolished in 1994 and criminalized sexual acts between men.

“We need a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag and Bundesrat,” said Lehmann. “I want this to happen before the next federal election, that we manage to put this protection into the Basic Law and thus never allow our rights to be abolished again.”

“You won’t silence us!”

State Minister Claudia Roth (Greens) said that the Cologne Pride is radiating out into the whole world. There is always reason to celebrate. “But I also say: no modesty – we have not yet reached our goal.” There are enemies of democracy worldwide as well as in Germany. “There are those who despise the rule of law, there are haters and agitators, and they want to silence us, they want us to withdraw, they want us to hide.” The Pride has a clear answer to this: “You won’t silence us!”

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) pointed out that more and more attacks against queer people are being registered and that hate violence against them is increasing. “That’s why we have to stand together.” But the CSD is by no means just about the rights of the queer community: “If your rights fall, all rights fall,” said Lauterbach. “That’s why this is an important political demonstration that has never been more important than it is today.”

The Cologne CSD with 90 floats and 250 groups is currently moving through the city center. It is considered one of the largest parades of its kind in Europe. The CSD commemorates events in 1969 in New York: police stormed the “Stonewall Inn” bar on Christopher Street and ended a multi-day uprising by gays, lesbians and transsexuals. dpa