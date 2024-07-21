Home page World

The CSD parade began in Cologne on Sunday – one of the participants is drag queen Meryl Deep. (Photo current) © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

At one of the largest CSD parades in Europe, many thousands of people are demonstrating for their rights. This is more necessary than ever at the moment – says a prominent participant.

Cologne – Under the motto “For human rights. Many. Together. Strong”, the CSD parade started at noon in Cologne, one of the largest parades of its kind in Europe. Around 250 groups with around 60,000 participants are taking part in the Christopher Street Day (CSD) demonstration.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach was also there. “It is a very important date for me,” the SPD politician, who lives in Cologne, told the German Press Agency. “The CSD is a very important demonstration for democracy, freedom, for the rights of queer people.” These rights are particularly important in that they are always the first to be restricted by autocracies. “I think it is dismaying when we see how rights are already being restricted within Europe,” said Lauterbach. “I believe that today’s demonstration has never been more political, and it is urgently needed.”

The Pride is a commemoration of events in New York in 1969: Police stormed the Stonewall Inn bar on Christopher Street and ended a multi-day uprising by gays, lesbians and transsexuals. dpa