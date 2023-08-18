Corte dei Conti, report on the Experimental Center of Cinematography Foundation

“The production value recorded a slight increase from 22,166,836 to 22,288,643 euros. In this regard, it should be emphasized that the revenues from sales and services relating to the commercial activity continue to represent a rather small share compared to the item “other revenues and income” including the contributionministerial car and gods public contributions for the operation of the regional offices. The strong dependence of the Foundation on public transfers is quite evident”.

Words written in the report of the Court of Auditors regarding the financial management, year 2021, of the Experimental Cinematography Center Foundation. The latter was born in 1935, among the oldest institutions of higher education, conservation and research in the field of cinematographic culture. Subject to the control of the Ministry of Culture from which it receives an annual subsidy which, in 2021, amounted to 13,300,000 euros: the institution’s most important source of support.

READ ALSO: Extra profits, ECB curries Meloni. Arrogant Lagarde… how dare you?

They are part of the Foundation National Film School and the National Film Library. The duties of the School are supported by the only company wholly controlled by the Experimental Centre: la CSC Production srl in liquidation since 3 February 2021, which came to an end on 31 December 2022. The surplus for the year amounted to 3,637,410 euros with a decrease of 21% compared to 2020.

The net assets it amounts to 74,206,450 euros, an increase of 7,583,391 euros, determined exclusively by the more precise valuation of some items recorded in the Provision for risks and charges, and the allocation of the same to the shareholders’ equity reserves.

Subscribe to the newsletter

