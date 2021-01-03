CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam: A total of 19 fake candidates were arrested and sent to jail on charges of misconduct in the written examination of driver constable recruitment in Bihar Police Organization organized by Central Selection Council Constable Recruitment. Of these, 16 fake candidates were arrested in journalist Nagar, 1 Kankarbagh and 2 fake candidates in Darbhanga.

Srikanth of Buxar was giving the exam instead of another

According to Kamalakant Prasad, special functionary officer of the Central Selection Council Recruitment, the written examination for the vacant 1722 posts of Driver Police in Bihar Police Organization was conducted on Sunday at a total of 86 examination centers in 5 districts of Saran, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna and Bhagalpur was. A total of 55054 candidates were issued e-admit card for this written examination. During the written examination, Shrikant, a resident of Buxar, was caught while taking examination in place of Rakesh, Vaishali Rajapakad, at TPS College Examination Center located in Kankarbagh police station area of ​​Patna.

Similarly, a total of 16 candidates were caught at the College of Commerce Examination Center at Journalnagar, committing misconduct and taking examinations in place of others. A total of 2 candidates were caught in Darbhanga. One of them was caught copying with Bluetooth and the other with a chit component. A case has been registered against all these arrested candidates in the respective police stations. Police were sent to jail from where the candidates were arrested. It is said that during the examination, the photo and thumb impression of all the candidates have been taken by biometric method.