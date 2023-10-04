Counter-Strike 2, CS2 for friends, is finally available on Steam, but something seems to have gone wrong. Here’s what…

Valve announced Counter-Strike 2 at the beginning of the year and we, like millions of gamers, couldn’t wait to experience the new chapter of this historic franchise. That moment arrived on September 27 with the shutdown of all CS:GO servers and the release of CS2. Everything we had in CS:GO was automatically transferred to CS2, even the crosshair.

What we don’t like about CS2 —

As much as we wanted to love it from the start, we have to say that, at least at this stage, CS2 is not as refined as CS:GO. This is to be expected given that this is still a new game, but that doesn’t change the fact that there are a lot of tweaks that need to be made to make it run as smoothly as its predecessor. From people who have been playing for over 20 years, here are the 10 things we would like to see changed in CS2.

Spray control

Right now, spray control is terrible. If you miss the first burst of 5 bullets you better start praying, because they’ll never end up where you’d expect based on CS:GO experience – better than Valorant, anyway. Many professional players have expressed their frustration with this issue, but hopefully it will be resolved in the very near future.

Movement

When we play CS2, we feel like our character is wearing huge ankle weights and can barely move. The bunny hop is almost impossible to do because we freeze after the first jump. CSGO used to be the definition of perfect mobility for a shooter, but now it seems that things have changed. Using the “sv_jump_spam_penalty_time 0.0117” command on private servers can resolve most issues, so this is likely to be fixed fairly soon.

Sound

Another big issue with the game right now is the sound. The ambient sound is too loud, not to mention the directional sound. On maps with vertical layers it seems like everyone is passing by us. Valve has started to correct and improve this aspect, but we are still far from “hearing” things the right way and not being overwhelmed by all the background noise.

Left hand

We know it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but for a player who has used left-hand mode for more than 20 years, the feeling is very uncomfortable. We are so used to this perspective that when we flick we know exactly where our viewfinder should be, but our positioning is wrong.

Maps

We hoped to have the entire map fleet ready by launch day, but Valve prioritized competitive maps and some old classics like Office and Italy. Still missing are maps like Cache, Train, and Cobblestone, some of which are fan favorites. However, the maps are nice and well lit – no more CTs camouflaged around corners.

Game mode

Personally, we like playing more competitive modes, but we’ve enjoyed playing Flying Scoutsman and Retakes with friends from time to time. We had a few laughs and then moved on to 5v5, but now there are no longer these modes and for casual players it could be a problem. In addition to the two modes above, Danger Zone, Arms Rush and Demolition are also missing.

Net_graph 1

This console command provides (provided, alas) information on the functioning of the game: using it, we could see if we had drops in fps, ping, loss and the server tick rate. New sub-tick technology may have made all of this irrelevant, but it would be nice to know where we lose more fps like we used to. Is Valve hiding something from us with the removal of net_graph 1?

Mouse acceleration

For those who don’t know it, it’s a feature that controls the speed at which the cursor moves on the screen, and which is currently missing in CS2. We have some friends who use this command and the game is much harder for them now.

Performance

We are sure that sooner or later this problem will be solved, but to date there are drops in frame rate when many grenades explode and there are many players shooting in the same place. It’s a small inconsistency that destabilizes you when you can’t clearly see what’s happening around you, so it will need to be fixed.

Knowledge

We’ve been gridding for years in CS:GO, and knowing all the lineups for smoke bombs, flashes, and mollies in our map pool took a long time. And now, with the introduction of CS2, everything has been lost. We have to learn everything from scratch because the maps have been revamped and there are no skyboxes. It will take some time, but we will get there. Trying out new lineups has always been fun for us.

CS2, the short-term future —

After reading all this you might think that we were disappointed with the game, but it’s exactly the opposite: CS2 is a solid title that needs a couple of tweaks to become special. We are sure that Valve will listen to the community and solve the problems that, to date, prevent it from becoming the best first-person shooter again.

Written by Marin Angelov for GLHF