The parliamentary group of Citizens on the Regional Assembly withdraws his proposal to reform the Law of the Statute of the President and the Governing Council, which would allow López Miras to be re-elected once more. “As conceived by Ciudadanos, this reform was a guarantee of safeguarding the quality of our institutions and, therefore, of democracy itself,” explained the spokesman for the orange formation, Juan José Molina.

«Prolonged tenure of people in high governance positions can lead to vices and deviations that lead to distrust of citizens, in addition to creating possible clientelistic networks that cloud and corrupt one of the main foundations of liberal democracy: equal opportunities, “said Molina.

However, in his opinion, «the pact by which the reform of this law was agreed with the Popular Party is completely broken, the government of coalition with the formation of right has been impossible to maintain ”. Molina insists that “the lack of collaboration and teamwork on the part of the PP, together with the obstruction in the clarification of the irregular vaccination process and the possible cases of illegalities in the Murcia City Council have made it clear that, before being partners, they were only looking for accomplices for their opaque policies and far from what a liberal center party like Ciudadanos can accept. They have found in the defectors the accomplices they were looking for».

«This Government of the PP has not won the motion of censure, has bought it. The turncoats are the accomplices that the PP was looking for to perpetuate itself in power even through corruption, read: transfuguismo, “lamented Molina, who added that” President López has never won an election, nor has anyone who practices Corruption deserves to have a chance to run again. ‘