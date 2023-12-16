Citizens and PSOE will revalidate the government agreement initiated in the previous legislature in the Ceutí City Council, as announced by the orange party this Saturday. The negotiations remained open until late on Friday, after the PSOE lost its absolute majority after the partial repetition, on May 26, of the municipal elections due to the annulment of the results in the May elections of two tables by the disappearance of 27 votes considered null.

The Ciudadanos councilor, María de los Ángeles Martí Bravo, will assume the responsibility of vice mayor for the next four years, along with the powers of Management and Economic Development, Tourism and European Projects, while the socialist Sonia Almela will maintain the baton of command for the next three and a half years.

The councilor of Cs, María Ángeles Martí, had the key to governability in the municipality, once the PSOE lost an act in the Consistory and the absolute majority, going from 9 to 8 councilors. That seat became the property of Vox, which rose to three councilors, while Cs kept its only councilor, who now has the future government in her hands.

For Martí “the only important thing is to continue working for the interest of the people of Ceutiz, developing pending projects and marking the basic lines of the future development of the municipality.” «Despite the fact that both PP and Vox, each one for their part, have come to offer us the mayor's office, from Cs we have wanted to put the interests of Ceutí and the well-being of our neighbors first, along with the political, social and economic project, above any position or chair,” he explained.

The Cs councilor stated that Ceutians “do not have to suffer the consequences of the inability of the big parties, PSOE and PP, to reach an agreement, not even that of parties like PP and Vox that, wanting to lead an alternative, have been unable to reach an agreement. In this sense, he stated that his party has always shown a willingness to “negotiate with everyone and reach an agreement in favor of our neighbors but, at this point, we were very clear that we could not be an obstacle to developing the policies that needs the citizenship of Ceutí, and that do not operate in a political key or in a game of distribution of positions. “Ciudadanos will be the balance that will supervise municipal management in the coming years,” concluded the representative of Ciudadanos.