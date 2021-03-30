The Autonomous Committee of Citizens in the Region of Murcia closed ranks unanimously around the figures of Inés Arrimadas as president and Ana Martínez Vidal as regional coordinator, as well as with the strategy established by the National Executive of the party.

“From the regional Executive we reject and unanimously condemn the transfuguismo, which represents the greatest form of political corruption, and that the PP intends to normalize and whitewash,” said Ana Martínez Vidal. «From Ciudadanos we do not recognize as legitimate this regional government of PP and turncoats, a corrupt government, “he criticized, referring to the councilors Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez.

Citizens will present a motion to condemn transfuguism in the town councils of the Region in which it is represented: “The motion will require the defectors to renounce the positions and benefits obtained, as well as the minutes or seats obtained in representation of a political formation to which they no longer belong,” explained the regional coordinator.

In his opinion, “we Murcia do not deserve a government of PP and turncoats that does not represent the will we express at the polls.” Ana Martínez Vidal said that this Government “will weigh down our most immediate future.” “The motion of censure has shown that the regional PP must regenerate, therefore from Ciudadanos we will urge President López Miras to call elections imminently, so that Murcians can express their will at the polls,” he concluded.