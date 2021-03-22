In the framework of the sustainability strategy being carried out in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, the Organization and Legacy Committee, responsible for managing the World Cup projects, always confirms its desire to provide sustainable ecological and economic transport solutions.

Therefore, the phased transformation plan to the electric transport system, which is a main progress of the public transport plan in Qatar 2030, marks a considerable evolution in terms of the transport strategies of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In this sense, Boduor Al Mir, sustainability director for the Supreme Committee, said “sustainable transport plans is one of the main pillars in the sustainability strategy of FIFA Qatar 2022, which is the first in the history of the World Cup, for so much is being planned and prepared in cooperation with the International Federation of Soccer FIFA ”.

In turn, Al Mir confirmed in a statement prepared by the Qatari news agency Qna, that the 2022 World Cup became one of the stimuli to accelerate the pace of finalizing national projects, meanwhile, the strategy of ecological electric vehicles, buses dedicated to the World Cup, establish a factory to collect electric vehicles, in addition to carrying out 11 infrastructure contracts that favor the private sector.

Al Mir, stressed that resorting to using ecological transport, will enhance Qatar’s position as a pioneer country in such an environment, then it will become one of the first countries in the world to have an integrated electric transport system, in addition to reinforcing the inherent value of the 2022 World Cup transportation system, in order to realize a positive legacy that evidences Qatar’s commitment to adapt clean energy, and support the extraordinary hosting of the Green and Carbon Neutral World 2022 World Cup.

Therefore, Al Mir mentioned the Doha metro as one of the sustainable transports in Qatar, as it will have provided a safe and easy opportunity for the travel of the guests of Qatar 2022 throughout the country.