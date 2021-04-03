Citizens regretted this Saturday that President López Miras “has fled forward to maintain power at all costs, leaving areas as socially sensitive as the Education in the hands of people who represent extreme and controversial positions that will only generate uncertainty and unease among the inhabitants of the Region. This was stated by the regional coordinator of the liberal center formation, Ana Martínez Vidal, after confirming the appointment to the head of the Ministry of Education and Culture of the deputy “turncoat” of Vox Mabel Campuzano.

“The current composition of the government of López Miras is a practical example of how far the Popular Party of Murcia and its national leadership are willing to remain in power at all costs,” warned Martínez Vidal, who considers the cabinet “totally lacking democratic legitimacy, being made up largely of turncoats who no longer represent the parties for which they presented themselves. In his opinion, “most of the councilors now only represent themselves and their own interests, protected by a president who is only motivated by the objective of continuing in San Esteban at the expense of everything and everyone.”

Martínez Vidal López stated that «López Miras has decided to create the worst possible government for the Region of Murcia, which has the worrying and sad milestone of being the first in Spain to give a council to the extreme right and which, in addition, has three turncoats at the head of as many ministries “, and added that” the extreme right controls education and culture is the opposite of freedom that we want for our Region, because Citizens’ commitment is for quality education, both public and concerted. In his opinion, «reducing education to the ‘parental pin’ is terribly frivolous, since we have much more important problems, such as the very high rates of school failure, being the second community with the worst figures. They are going to use education as a weapon, but unfortunately, they are not going to solve any problem.

The regional coordinator of the liberal training regretted that “this government boasts of have agreed on the budgets in three hoursOn the other hand, when they negotiate with defectors who – free from the ties of the programmatic lines of the parties for which they were elected – are little less than puppets at the service of the interests of the Popular Party and their own ». Martínez Vidal warned that «in the face of this nonsense, Ciudadanos will act to combat corruption in all its forms, including transfuguismo and making a democratic opposition to this Government that does not represent the vast majority of the inhabitants of our Region.