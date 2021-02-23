The orange formation thus complies with the legislative agreement with the PP, which now adds more pressure to the chief executive to undertake the reshuffle of the government López Miras, in the Palacio de San Esteban, in a file photograph. / Vicente Vicéns / AGM

Ciudadanos has registered in the Assembly an initiative to reform the Law of the Statute of the President and establish the limitation of terms in eight years. This modification, if approved, would allow the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, to be a candidate in the next regional elections.

Cs thus fulfills the legislative agreement with the PP, which now adds more pressure to the Chief Executive to undertake the reshuffle of the government demanded by his orange partner, Ana Martínez Vidal. However, PP and Cs need the support of another group in order to carry out the modification of the President’s Law.

The intention of Ciudadanos is to seek consensus also with the PSOE in the Regional Assembly to carry out all these measures and regulatory modifications related to regeneration, as they are similar to those it has already supported in communities such as Castilla-La Mancha or Extremadura or that they are currently being debated in Andalusia.