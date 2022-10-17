Ciudadanos proposes in the Regional Assembly “an equitable and fair regulation for the Mixed Group”, which goes through “a rotating deputy spokesperson”. The liberal formation defends the candidacy of its deputies Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina have presented both the secretary of the Table and the group’s spokesperson. They defend that this option is “the most sensible and consensual”, although they warn that “under no circumstances will they be docile with any other party.”

“Our proposal is an equitable and fair regulation for the Joint Group and a rotating deputy spokesperson,” defends the regional coordinator of Ciudadanos, María José Ros. “We have already seen enough abuses of power during the last year and a half in the Regional Assembly and how the regulations proposed by the legal services were arbitrarily changed to leave our deputies without a spokesperson. We are not going to make the same mistake or participate in something similar.”

Ciudadanos has urged its deputies to dialogue with the other six deputies that make up the Mixed Group and transfer to them the proposal for an equitable regulation in which economic resources, space and interventions are distributed “equally” between the different political parties and so that a consensus is sought which, although difficult to achieve, “must be tried”.

«From Citizens we insist that dialogue, sanity and equity must return to the Regional Assembly through the Mixed Group, and only our formation can act as a link between the rest of the formations so that they can understand each other and return some of the dignity that this important institution has lost during the current legislature”, emphasizes Ros, who recalls that the deputies of Ciudadanos have had fewer resources and space than those of Podemos and have only been able to be part of two of the eight commissions.