The Ciudadanos candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia, María José Ros, promised this Sunday that the formation will grant aid of 25,000 euros for Murcians who decide to have their first child and aid packages of up to 40,000 euros so that families can have a second child. Ros added that this is the most ambitious family program that has been carried out so far “where unfortunately, much less is invested than necessary in policies for families, something necessary in Spain, the second country in Europe with the lowest birth rate and where women have children later.

The Citizens program includes a check for 1,000 euros per birth, plus another for the second child of 1,200 euros per year, until the age of 12. In addition, one of 36,000 euros without interest is planned – which will not be returned if you have that second child – and a reduction of 10 points in personal income tax (5 in the state section and 5 in the regional section). These are the measures to directly boost the birth rate that Ciudadanos puts on the table, which can be requested until the child turns 3 years old.

María José Ros is speaking this Sunday at a press conference in the Salitre garden in Murcia.



Vicente Vicens / AGM







Ros made this announcement at ‘La Fiesta de las Familias’ which was held this Sunday morning in the Jardín del Salitre de Murcia, where both members and supporters of the center party and residents of the capital gathered. The presidential candidate also spoke of reconciliation, something essential to “not have to choose between being a good father/mother or a good professional.”

To materialize this reconciliation, the leader of Ciudadanos in Murcia proposes a scholarship program so that early childhood education is free (0-3 years) and regional personal income tax rebates for dining room scholarships, transportation and school supplies and extracurricular activities. Ros pointed out that Ciudadanos advocates a German-style flexible work week.

With this and other measures, Ciudadanos wants to encourage families to have their second child and thus increase the birth rate because “a country without children is a country without a future.”

Ros also indicated a series of indirect measures to promote birth rates and protect families, such as extending maternity and paternity leave up to 25 weeks, lowering the status of a large family to two children and extraordinary aid for single-parent families of up to 200 euros per month.

The Liberal candidate pointed out that Ciudadanos wants to support “all those families who want to have children and therefore advocate free fertility treatments for women who cannot conceive and altruistic surrogacy, which limits the age to be a parent between 25 and 45 years”.

María José Ros added that “for Ciudadanos all families deserve their support, also those unmarried couples in which the spouses have the same sexual identity or any other”.

The leader of Ciudadanos once again “showed Ciudadanos’ commitment to the middle classes, who have less and less savings capacity every day: We want families to have the freedom to have the children they want. Let it be a decision that they make from the heart and not based on the state of their checking account.