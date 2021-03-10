The situation in the Murcia City Council as a trigger for a regional political crisis. Both the regional leader of Cs, Ana Martínez Vidal, and her municipal spokesperson in the Murcian Consistory, Mario Gómez, have appealed to the obstacles imposed by the Popular Party to their action in both coalition governments to justify the motions of censure – one presented and another to be formalized- which will be debated both in the Regional Assembly and in the Plenary of this Corporation. However, both have indicated as a turning point the complaint filed by the capital’s PP against the first deputy mayor, whom they accuse of leaking documentation reserved for a media outlet.

“We have done the impossible to maintain the government pact and we have always been loyal, after months of impossibility in which they have not even given us the list of senior vaccine officials,” Martínez Vidal pointed out to emphasize that the discrepancies come from afar and have been transmitted to the national direction of Cs and recognize, then, that the conversations with the PSOE have been limited to the last week.

“I have suffered a lynching as a public office has never suffered,” denounced Gómez, a circumstance that he attributes to his attempts to “fight corruption, be more transparent and defend the interests of the neighbors”, some that according to him shows the Plan of Economic Reactivation that he wanted to present with PSOE and Podemos and that delved into the schism of both between popular and oranges in the Murcia City Council.

Given this circumstance, Gómez confirmed that the motion of censure against José Ballesta would be presented soon, as it has finally been, since it has been signed and registered this morning by Cs, PSOE and Podemos. However, Gómez did not want to confirm that the socialist José Antonio Serrano is going to be the mayoral candidate, since the parties involved “are still in talks.” In fact, Serrano affirmed this Wednesday that his party is working with the rest of the municipal groups to specify that motion of censure that evicts the PP from the municipal Government Team.

Gomez did point out, despite the signing that took place shortly after, that his Group had not discussed this matter with the Municipal Group of Podemos, whose votes are necessary to add an absolute majority and for this adventure to come to fruition. A party, purple, in which the oranges have always avoided leaning explicitly. However, the purple municipal spokesman, Ginés Ruiz, acknowledged on Monday to THE TRUTH that armchairs are not important to them, but a change of priorities in the public debate. In addition, Gómez pointed out that the PSOE had had conversations with those of Iglesias and that the local administration is more about management in favor of the neighbors than of a great “political intensity”, so the existing discrepancies with the purple in other areas they would not have to be so important.

Like a bomb. This is how the news of the motion of censure against José Ballesta has fallen in the Popular Municipal Group. In the Popular Party they are still trying to digest information that they did not consider possible until practically this Wednesday, when they argued that the resignation of mayor Felipe Coello opened the doors to redirect relations with Cs, even allowing Gómez to abandon the contracting powers, in Around which strong discrepancies and accusations have arisen between both parties, even giving rise to a complaint against their government partners by the first deputy mayor.