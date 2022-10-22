The framerate in the gaming field is one of the most requested and sought after parameters by players, both in the PC and in the console field. And if some games unfortunately run or will still run at 30 FPS on consoles, that’s not the case with CS: GO on PC. At least according to what the youtuber 3kliksphilip managed to do.

The content creator is a real performance freak, so much so that he pushes his PC to extremes by buying and installing all the latest generation technology, such as a 13th generation Intel I9 CPU and a RTX 4090. All this to run at the maximum. FPS a game that by its nature also runs on very old PCs, being totally based on the graphics engine that was of Half-Life 2 and that effortlessly reaches 60, 120,144 and 200 FPS with a declared limit of 400 FPS.

However, all this was not enough for the user and he pushed his game further to get maximum performance. It has removed both the game interface and the bots to eliminate any waste of power, but at these speed levels even the Intel CPU acts as a bottleneck, limiting the 980 FPS achieved by scaling the resolution from 4k to 720p .

Pushing the power of his PC again and doing a few more twerks, the player eventually managed to hit the 4000 FPS limit. Obviously CS: GO, which was not designed to achieve certain performances, started to malfunction, developing bugs and various blocks.

Source: PCGamer