The four councilors of Citizens in the Murcia City Council they will sit in the new Governing Board, achieving a ‘plenary session at 15’ in the coalition agreement with their new partners, the PSOE. Mario Gómez, Paqui Pérez, Juan Fernando Hernández and Pedro García Rex They will share a table with four other PSOE councilors and with the mayor, José Antonio Serrano.

With this decision, confirmed to THE TRUTH by sources of the negotiating team, those of the ‘orange’ formation manage to include Juan Fernando Hernández in this municipal executive body, mayor who stayed out during the stage of the popular mayor José Ballesta. What’s more, Paqui Pérez will assume the spokesperson of the new government, together with all the powers of Social Services and Housing. With the PP he shared them with the Popular councilor Pilar Torres (former councilor for Social Rights and Family).

Mario Gómez will continue with the powers of Development (including Hiring) and instead of first deputy mayor will be appointed vice mayor. This means that when Mayor Serrano is absent he will assume all his powers. In the Region, the popular Noelia Arroyo holds that position in Cartagena, and in Madrid, the mayor of Cs Begoña Villacis.

Heritage for García Rex



Pedro Garcia Rex, which in the previous stage had Employment, Economic Promotion and Tourism, will be the Councilor for Culture, Celebrations and Heritage, attributions that were in the hands of the popular Jesús Pacheco. In the case of Juan Fernando Hernández, former of Commerce, Markets and Public Roads, his new attributions are not yet clear, but it does not seem that he is going along that line.

In reference to the powers of the PSOE councilors, which still need to be given a name and surname, surely they are those of Finance, Health, Local Police and Road Safety, Transportation and Neighborhoods and Districts. Mayor Serrano is expected to take over, among others, the Murcia South Connection and Mobility projects.

The new partners wanted to put into practice a general idea of ​​reordering the different competences following “an objective, logical and non-partisan criterion” in which “common sense” predominates, explained the same sources. This will eliminate, they indicated, the possible “friction points” between the different services. The intention of both parties is that this weekend the new team will be completely closed in the Murcia City Council, so that on Monday the mayor José Antonio Serrano signs the decree and the appointments are carried out.