Ciudadanos de Cieza denounced this Thursday that the Cieza City Council had authorized a promoter linked to the PSOE and a “friend of the councilor on duty” to use the Center for Initiatives for Young Entrepreneurs -Cijoe- “despite having denied it to other businessmen, citing that there are no regulations for use,” said councilor Mónica García, who considers that “we could be in a case of favoritism to friends.”

According to the mayor, “there are many young people who have addressed the Councilor for Employment, Antonio Moya, to request the use of this building but he has reiterated that it was not possible because there is still no regulation of use.” However, “we find that a young ‘buddy’ has been allowed to settle,” he said.

From the Government team, the mayor and spokesman, Antonio Martínez, assured that “there is a regulation for the use of these facilities”, indicating that “they are open to another 10 young entrepreneurs who want to start operating.”