The Citizens’ Disciplinary Regime Commission has communicated to the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, the resolution of the file opened against him for abstaining in the vote on the motion of censure and for facilitating, also with his abstention, that the deputies expelled from the party seized control of the parliamentary group in the House.

The document, as expected, proposes the expulsion of Castillo as a member of Ciudadanos, although it offers him one last chance to defend himself if he presents allegations to the Guarantees Commission. Something that the journalist did last Saturday in a hurry, since the decision of the Disciplinary Regime Commission was communicated to him on Friday by email and he was given a period of 24 hours to appeal it.

In his brief of allegations, the president of the Regional Assembly regrets that Citizens are attacking his “honor”, and warns that he will go to the last resort to compensate the damage to his image, due to the alleged “threats and insults” which he claims to have received from members of the regional leadership. These alleged “threats and insults” were brought to the attention of Madrid “without lifting a finger.” Castillo makes allusions to the famous work ‘El alcalde de Zalamea’, by Calderón de la Barca, and appeals to the Spanish Constitution and the Statute of Autonomy, “which state that parliamentarians are not subject to the imperatives of the parties.”

He also tells that, between the day of the presentation of the motion of censure and its vote in the Chamber, no one from Ciudadanos approached him to ask him to vote in favor of it. In fact, the general secretary, Marina Bravo, was in the Regional Assembly during the debate without even trying to speak to him, she says. He defends that the decision to break with the PP and ally with the PSRM never had the endorsement of supreme bodies of Cs, such as the General Council.

The president of the Chamber highlights the deep internal division generated in Ciudadanos by the political turn in the Region, which was the trigger for a rout of public officials from the orange formation throughout Spain.

Alberto Castillo appeared as an independent on the Cs lists in the 2019 regional elections. After being elected deputy, he was appointed president of the Assembly by virtue of his party’s pact with the PP. He decided to get an affiliate card a few months later.