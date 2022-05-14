Ciudadanos tries to get back on track in the Region of Murcia despite the difficulties of the political moment. More than a hundred positions and affiliates participate this Saturday in the regional convention in which the deputy secretary general and spokesman in Congress, Edmundo Bal, claimed that “the party is very much alive” at the opening of the day. He also charged harshly against the way of governing of the PP and PSOE. A proclamation that was also launched by the regional coordinator of Cs, María José Ros Olivo, in her welcoming words, which also insisted that “we are the only center party.” Among the attendees was the MEP, José Ramón Bauzá, who will close the event.

Bal insisted on valuing “the modern project” that his party represents from the ideas of liberalism, and urged Murcian militants and sympathizers “not to take a step back”, even using the phrase ‘ head, heart and balls’ that has been popularized by the young tennis player from El Palmar, Carlos Alcaraz, as advice given by his grandfather when it comes to competing. “We are the party of the brave. One day they call me a facha and the next day they call me red », he added, and that is« because we are annoying people ». And he stressed that “we are the heirs of the spirit of the Transition without falling into the arms of the extremes. The antidote to nationalism, independence and bipartisanship.

In his criticism of the two major parties, he denounced the lack of understanding to carry out laws that benefit the Spanish. That “struggle” of power means, according to the leader of Cs, that the one who governs “has to give in to the blackmail of nationalism.” For this reason, he assured that they want to kick out Ciudadanos, “because they do not want transparency”, so he urged mayors, councilors and organic positions in the Region of Murcia to continue putting “service to others always first”, since that It is the way to “ensure that citizens do not feel disaffected by politics“. Because “we are the party of the brave, who do not bow their heads.”

The number two of Cs wanted to highlight the work of his training in the Region, where “we managed to seat the PP and the PSOE to make a good Law for the Protection of the Mar Menor”, an understanding “that disappeared when we disappeared from the Government”, lament. And he attacked the composition of the Murcian Executive, where López Miras relies on “turncoats.” Precisely, given this fact, he sent a message to the new national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, urging him to demonstrate if he agrees that the PP is outside the Antitransfuguismo Pact. He also made reference to the non-compliance with the Transparency Council, as well as the blocking of the investigation commission for vaccines in the Regional Assembly.

In relation to national news, Bal harshly criticized that the Sánchez government offers “state secrets to those who are the enemies of the state”, in relation to the Official Secrets Commission. Likewise, he denounced the situation experienced this week by the former director of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), Paz Esteban, »who had been serving her country for 40 years«. “She’s had her head cut off and handed it to the separatists on a silver platter,” she concluded.

For her part, the regional coordinator of Cs, María José Ros Olivo, highlighted in her speech at the event, held at the Artillery Barracks, that “Citizens are very much alive in the Region”, while insisting that “this it is the only liberal project that exists». Likewise, she denounced “the unfortunate spectacle of the regional government of the PP in 26 years”, and that “Murcians do not deserve us”. In her speech, she thanked the militants for their courage to work on “the true sensible center option.”

The Murcian leader highlighted “the benefits of liberal, innovative and transformative policies, at a very complicated time, supporting families, companies and the self-employed.” And she recalled that the ‘orange’ formation governs a total of ten municipalities, with up to 47 elected representatives in corporations from 29 localities. Many of them participated in the five scheduled workshops, including the Deputy Mayor of Murcia, Mario Gómez; the deputy mayor and mayor of Tourism in Cartagena, Manuel Padín; the deputy mayor of Lorca, Francisco Morales; the mayor of Cehegín, Jerónimo Moya; the first deputy mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, José Carlos Gómez, among others.