SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The volume of sugarcane processed in central-south Brazil from January to March is expected to total around 4 million tons, a reduction of approximately 50% compared to the same period in 2021, the technical director said on Wednesday. from the Sugarcane Industry Union (Unica), Antonio de Padua Rodrigues.

In a message to Reuters, the director of Unica signaled that mills are unlikely to have an early start to the new 2022/23 crop, due to lower cane availability.

Traditionally, the period from January to March is the off-season in the center-south of Brazil, the main sugarcane producer in the world. But climate problems throughout 2021 should accentuate the reduction in the supply of raw material for sugar and ethanol, according to the entity that brings together the plants.

Unica also said that recent rains, favorable to the development of sugarcane plantations, will not have an impact on an anticipation of the new cycle.

“The quantity should be smaller, because even with the favorable weather conditions in recent months, the supply of sugarcane should still not be enough to anticipate the beginning of the 22/23 harvest (April/March)”, stated Unica.

Earlier, Unica reported that it did not register crushing or sugar production in the second half of December, due to the lack of raw material due to the crop failure.

(By Marcelo Teixeira; text by Roberto Samora)

