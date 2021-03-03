Ciudadanos closes this week the rovation of their boards of directors with elections in all groupingsThis is the next step after the organic restructuring of the party with the composition of the autonomous committee and the local committees. The regional coordinator of Citizens in the Region of Murcia, Ana Martínez Vidal, announced this Wednesday that in the next few hours all members of the training will be summoned so that they can participate in the open processes for the election of boards of directors of all local groups in the Region. “Thus ends the internal renewal of the party and begins a new stage with all the guarantees of transparency and open to the participation of all members, who are the main protagonists in this process of internal democracy,” said Martínez Vidal.

The Secretary for Organization, María José Ros, was in favor of “decisively promoting the work carried out by the municipalities, which is essential to be in direct contact with the whole of society.” Ros points out that “it is more necessary than ever to make our proposals known, always raised from moderation and the defense of freedoms, away from populism and revolving doors and focused on what is really needed.” The liberal formation wants to stimulate in this way the participation and debate of the militancy by encouraging them to participate in the selection process.

From the call, Interested parties will have 72 hours to submit applications through orange space. Subsequently, the composition of all the boards of directors will be voted on. María José Ros added that “it has been sought that this process is carried out simultaneously in all clusters of the Region of Murcia. Soon the directors of the groups that are elected will be constituted, which will be in charge of representing Citizens in all the municipalities ”.

Since the constitution of the autonomous committee, meetings have been held with members and supporters of all towns to explain the changes that will be applied based on the new internal regulations, resolve doubts and learn about their concerns first-hand. These meetings were held by the Organization deputy, Esther Tenza, and the local organization coordinators: Jerónimo Moya (Northwest-Río Mula), Juan Pedro Sornichero (Valle del Guadalentín), Enrique Plitt (Cartagena-Mar Menor) , Jaime García (Altiplano-Vega Alta), Eva García (Vega Media) and Juan José Martínez (Murcia).

With the election of boards of directors Citizens close internal renovation, characterized by the recovery of historical affiliates, the recruitment of new talent from civil society and absolute respect for the internal democratic processes approved in the last General Assembly of the liberal party.