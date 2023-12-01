Ciudadanos, key to the Government after the votes in two polling stations in Ceutí, met this Friday with the representatives of PP and PSOE. The meeting, which lasted an hour with each of them, was only a first contact in which the popular ones put on the table the connotations that an agreement with the socialists would have in the current context, with the amnesty controversy. in the background, and from Pedro Sánchez’s party they have warned the liberals of what an agreement with Vox represents.

In principle, the representative of Ciudadanos (Cs), María Ángeles Martí, was scheduled to meet this afternoon at 6:00 p.m. with the Antelo party, but the meeting was postponed to Monday because Martí has ​​to attend, in Cartagena, the funeral of the father of the coordinator of his party.

In any case, this Friday’s meetings are the first (in 2019 there were three) and sources close to two of the three parties have assured that, for the moment, “everything is up in the air.” In the Ciudadanos environment, two scenarios are being considered. On the one hand, one in which the party is part of any of the governments that are formed. And another in which they remain in the opposition.

The key question that both PP and PSOE asked Cs this Friday is whether they were willing to reach an agreement or “intention of continuity” since Ciudadanos is part of the acting Government of the socialist mayor Sonia Almela. The liberals are now involved in developing a programmatic pact in which they intend to include many of the measures that they had in their electoral program. Right now, sources close to the negotiation add, Martí “is nowhere to be seen”, despite the fact that both PP and PSOE “are very interested” in reaching an agreement.

Pressure for the mayor



Perhaps the person who has the most pressure on him is the socialist mayor, who would like to close the negotiation as soon as possible, form a Government and approve the budget for 2024. On the other side of the scale is Martí, who knows that anything he does will influence the future of his party. However, those around him downplay this responsibility and assure that they are handling this negotiation “on local terms.”