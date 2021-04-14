The regional deputies of Ciudadanos, Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina, and deputies of PSOE demonstrated this Wednesday at the headquarters of the Regional Assembly against “transfuguismo” and “for ethics and dignity in public institutions”. Thus, they demanded the resignation of the deputies “turncoats” of Cs and the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras.

“Transfuguism is corruption,” said the coordinator of the training, Ana Martínez Vidal, who regretted that “The PP has bought a government and also the Regional Assembly”, as reported by sources of the orange formation in a statement. “We have a parliamentary group kidnapped by turncoats,” according to Martínez Vidal, who lamented that “this is a perversion of the system and a degeneration of the institutions that Murcians do not deserve.” In his opinion, “it is essential to call elections because this is not the will that citizens expressed at the polls.”

Martínez Vidal publicly denounced that «the defectors have taken control of the parliamentary group of Citizens, a party from which they have been expelled for selling their vote in the motion of censure in exchange for a position, which is a democratic anomaly of the first magnitude and an absolute lack of ethics.

The coordinator of Citizens in the Region of Murcia pointed out that «the absolute majority that the PP could not achieve in the elections, has been achieved by buying deputies. But that is not democracy. That is a perversion of the system. This Region does not deserve this government of defectors and corrupt. What citizens deserve is to be able to vote.