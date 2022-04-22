Citizens criticized the PP this Friday for Núñez Feijóo’s decision, in agreement with the PSOE, to park the reform of the regional financing model, which according to ‘El País’ does not fall within the issues that the Government and the main party of the opposition intend to agree on this new stage.

Ciudadanos argues that it has always defended equality between the territories so that there are no first-class or second-class citizens, and does not admit “the exchange” that both PP and PSOE do with regional financing “to cling to power.” “The PP of Feijòo now intends to park the necessary reform of regional financing, weighing down even more if possible the Region of Murcia, since Galicia does benefit from the current system,” says the regional coordinator, María José Ros, who considers that Feijóo ignores López Miras.

«They cannot leave us with the only refugee government in Spain, the highest debt per capita and pretend to follow the PP in the regional government as if it were not for them. Parking the reform of the Autonomous Financing Law is a direct attack on all Murcians, “said Ros Olivo.

Cs highlights that the reform of the national financial system, which has been pending since 2014, continues to produce large differences between communities, since while in Cantabria they receive 3,141 euros per inhabitant, in the Region of Murcia a Murcian only receives 2,323 euros. “Our Region of Murcia is the second worst financed in all of Spain, this is because both PP and PSOE have wanted it that way.”

“From Cs we demand both PP and PSOE to put the reform of the national financial system on the table, as a priority and stop neglecting the Region of Murcia, as a second-class community,” Ros demanded.

The liberal formation also requires the regional PP to clearly and concisely show its position on this much-needed reform for the Region of Murcia and to avoid saying one thing here and doing the opposite in Madrid. «If his party is not going to support the Murcians, let him leave the regional government, which is doing so much damage since Cs does not tie him short in his government. We are not going to allow the PP and PSOE to undermine the Murcians again, in any way, and we will ask for the strongest punishment at the polls for both if they allow the reform to be parked, “Ros Olivo concluded.