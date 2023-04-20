A little over a year ago we received official news that a new game of crisisas developer Crytek continues to build a “true next-gen shooter” with crisis 4. Since then, we’ve heard very little about the game’s progress, but a new recruiting video posted by the team at least tells us one thing: the game will feature a campaign mode.

The short clip, which you can watch below, is basically a request for game developers around the world to help Crytek bring to life crisis 4, and it looks like the single player mode will be a big focus for the developer. “Come help us build the next campaign,” the team writes.

Crytek is still looking for a Lead Producer, Lead AI Programmer, and Lead Environment Artist to work on. crisis 4, and we don’t expect this game to be released anytime soon; the developer warned us of that during last year’s announcement run.

At this point 10 years have passed since the launch of crisis 3, and we’re glad to wait a few more years to allow Crytek to build on their vision of a new game. We’re just glad that the game’s campaign mode seems to be a great focus for the team!

Via: PureXbox