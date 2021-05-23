Ten years after its original release, it looks like a Crysis 2 remaster is in development.

The official Crysis Twitter account dropped the tease earlier this week with two tweets. The first states “They used to call me Prophet” – which refers to Crysis 2 character Major Laurence “Prophet” Barnesa – and then a follow-up tweet gives away nowt but the wide-eyes emoji.

The following day, it shared a screenshot from Crysis 2 and yet another eyes emoji.

Given 2021 marks 10 years since Crysis 2 first debuted and the original game’s remaster released last year, it’s certainly logical that the team would turn to the sequel next, although a lot of the commenters in the subsequent Twitter threads suggest they’d rather a fourth installment than yet another remake.

Crysis Remastered is out now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Digital Foundry spent time with the game last month testing the Crysis Remastered upgrade for PlayStation 5 and can confirm that overall, we’re looking at the same results for the Sony platform as we are for Xbox Series X, with a couple of changes brought about by the fact that PS5 retains the resolution settings for each mode as found on PlayStation 4 Pro – a common situation on so-called ‘back-compat plus’ titles .

However, Digital Foundry’s John confirmed that “delivering an actually locked 60 frames per second experience seems to be beyond both versions and the reasons behind this are puzzling”.