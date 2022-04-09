Crytek has issued a “quick update” and an apology for the problems plaguing Hunt: Showdown’s recent event, Traitor’s Moon.

In a statement posted to the company’s social media channels, the developer acknowledged that “several issues have prevented some of you from comfortably participating in the event” following “server issues, bugs, and for console, sensitivity issues”.

“These have all been very frustrating and we understand the impact that the downtimes and issues have had for many of you,” the statement admitted.

“As of now, we are extending the event until 18th April to allow those that have been impacted by this some extra time to complete as much of the event as possible.

“We are also aware that some of you may have lost out on boosts due to the downtime, so we are currently in the process of determining how to best compensate for these. We will keep you updated once we know more.”

Extending the event gives players an additional four days to grind out the XP they need.

“Long in the brewing – it began life at Crytek USA as a kind of Grimm fairytales spin on Left 4 Dead – Hunt: Showdown cuts a strange, skulking figure alongside the multiplayer shooters that dominate discussion today,” Edwin wrote in Eurogamer’s Recommended Hunt: Showdown review.

“It’s resolutely one-note, though each bounty hunt throws up a variety of deadly surprises, and profoundly unforgiving. Beyond that 10 level grace period it has no real interest in making you feel at home. That sheer impassivity, however, stokes emotions you simply won’t find in most multiplayer games. The way your pulse jumps when you catch the echo of gunfire. The bile in your throat as you monitor the Spider’s motions through the woodwork of a barn. And above all, the horrible triumph when a flock of birds take off nearby, and you aim your shotgun just as somebody peers around a wall.”