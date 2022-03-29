NIS America released the launch trailer for the version Nintendo Switch Of CRYSTARwhich will be available in Europe from 1 April. As previously anticipated, in addition to the digital edition, the title will also be available in a very rich one Limited Edition exclusive of NISA Europe Online Store. You can find all the details in our previous article.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always.

CRYSTAR – Launch Trailer (Switch)

Source: NIS America