Crystals of memory: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Crystals of memory is the film broadcast this evening, Saturday 10 June 2023, premiered on Rai 2 from 21.20. It is a 2019 film directed by John Lyde. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream Memory Crystals? Here is all the information.

Plot

Kelly loses her memory following an accident, no longer recognizes her boyfriend and remembers nothing of her past, but someone begins to haunt her. The woman thus begins to suspect that the people closest to her are trying to hurt her.

Crystals of memory: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Memory Crystals? Starring famous actors such as Helena Mattsson, Corey Sevier, Melanie Stone, Jake Stormoen, Paul D. Hunt, Gabriel Casdorph, Joy Haynes, Danny James, Morgan Gunter. Directed by John Lyde. It is a 2019 American film whose original title is Her Deadly Reflections.

Streaming and TV