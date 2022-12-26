Crystal Trap: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Monday 26 December 2022, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Crystal Trap (Die Hard), a 1988 film directed by John McTiernan, will be broadcast. Third work by the director and shot after the international success achieved with Predator, the film above all marks the start of the great career of Bruce Willis. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

John McClane is a New York policeman who arrives in Los Angeles to spend the Christmas holidays with his wife Holly and their children, despite the couple experiencing a period of marital crisis. In the skyscraper (the Nakatomi) where the woman works, a party is taking place for the Christmas festivities among the employees of the company; suddenly an armed and well-trained group of German criminals bursts inside, led by the ruthless Hans Gruber, causing some deaths among those present. Their aim would be to force the authorities to free some “brothers of the revolution” detained in prisons around the world; in truth Gruber’s only real goal is to break into the building’s vault, where $640 million in bearer bonds are located.

At the time of the assault, almost by chance John manages not to remain hostage and takes refuge among the other floors of the building where he desperately tries to notify the police so that they can come to his rescue; in the meantime, he begins to kill some bandits who in the meantime have become aware of his presence, without, however, revealing his identity. Meanwhile, the building is surrounded by agents, who deal with Hans Gruber, the leader of the alleged terrorists. The policeman inside the skyscraper, in contact via radio with sergeant Al Powell, is often involved in clashes in which he finds himself alone facing the bombers and reducing their number, while outside the criminals kill several policemen.

Harry Ellis, a colleague of Holly’s who does not disdain to court her, says that he is a great friend of the one “who broke the eggs in the basket” (aka John), but Gruber, who doesn’t count much on his word, kills, and threatens to kill more hostages if John does not surrender, but in vain, continuing throughout the night in an attempt to capture him. The FBI takes command of the entire operation, while the criminals manage to force open the vault of the Nakatomi and withdraw the huge amount of money contained therein.

Crystal Trap: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Crystal Trap, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Bruce WillisJohn McClane

Alan RickmanHans Gruber

Alexander Godunov: Karl Vreski

Bonnie Bedelia as Holly Gennaro McClane

Reginald VelJohnsonAl Powell

William AthertonRichard Thornburg

Paul GleasonDwayne T. Robinson

Hart BochnerHarry Ellis

James ShigetaJoseph Yoshinobu Takagi

Andreas WisniewskiTony Vreski

Clarence Gilyard Jr. Theo

Devoreaux White: Argyle

Grand L. Bush: Ag. Johnson

Robert DaviSpecial Ag. Johnson

Streaming and TV

Where to see Crystal Trap on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 26 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.