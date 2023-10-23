Crystal Stabbing | The police are investigating the stabbing of a minor as attempted murder – Police: There were several young people there

A child under the age of 15 is suspected of stabbing another child in the shopping center in Kitee on Sunday. The victim is still in hospital.

Eastern Finland The police are investigating the stabbing of a child in Kitee on Sunday as attempted murder. Both the victim and the suspect are under 15 years old. The police do not say the exact ages of the children.

Emergency services transported the victim to hospital and his condition was stable on Monday. He is still in the hospital. The police will not comment on how badly the young man was wounded.

The stabbing took place in the Kupiai shopping center in Kiteela. The police received an alert about the stabbing at around seven o’clock in the evening. The police caught up with the suspect at the mall. The situation went smoothly, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Tomi Lautanen.

Citing the minors of those involved, the police will not say what led to the stabbing or whether the victim and the suspect knew each other beforehand. According to Lautanen, there is no indication that the young people had agreed on a fight date.

“This matter will certainly still be sorted out,” says Lautanen.

Previously, the police have described the case as sensitive. The police have not heard from the parties yet.

It is known that other young people were present at the time of the stabbing. However, Lautanen did not comment on whether they were there when the police arrived.

Police urges in its announcement not to share pictures or videos possibly related to the event on social media.

“The police will find out if the situation has possibly been described. After all, there is always the possibility that the material will spread, since young people always have their phones in their hands,” says Lautanen.

The police ask those who have obtained the material to contact the police either by calling 041 711 8377 or by sending an email to [email protected].

Crisis help is available for those who were at the event or otherwise need help talking to a professional.