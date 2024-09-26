From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 09/26/2024 – 15:16

Vinci Highways, from France, won the auction for the BR-040/GO/MG highway section known as Rota dos Cristais this Thursday, 26th, with a discount offer of 14.32% on the minimum toll rate established in the notice.

The auction involved about 600 kilometers of highway between Cristalina (GO) and Belo Horizonte and a 30-year contract with planned investments of 6.4 billion reais for a series of improvements that include 343 kilometers of additional lanes. The stretch is part of a long corridor that connects Rio de Janeiro to Goiás, passing through Minas Gerais.

Five months earlier, the federal government held a tender for the first section of the highway, between Belo Horizonte and Juiz de Fora (MG), which was won by the EPR Group, offering a discount of 11.21% on the base toll value.

Four groups showed interest in the concession at Thursday’s auction, one more than in the bidding process held in April. Vinci beat out bids from a fund from BTG Pactual (discount of 7.50%), a group formed by investment companies 4UM Investimentos and Opportunity (-9.09%) and CCR (-1.75%), which also participated in the auction for the first stretch of the highway in April.

With the victory in its first federal highway concession in Brazil, Vinci now has approximately 1,100 kilometers of highways under its management in the country. Last year, the company finalized the purchase of control of the São Paulo concessionaire Entrevias, which operates 570 kilometers between the north of Paraná and the south of Minas Gerais. In addition to the highways, Vinci also has concessions for eight airports in Brazil.

In an attempt to attract investor interest, the federal government has divided the BR-040 concession into several sections. With Thursday’s auction, there will still be the auction involving the 218-kilometer link between Juiz de Fora and Rio de Janeiro, which the government expects to put on the market in November. The concession for the connection to Brasília is under study.

A month ago, the federal government finally managed to auction off a section of BR-381/MG, between Belo Horizonte and Governador Valadares, in the fourth attempt to transfer the asset to the private sector since 2021. In this dispute, the discounts on the toll rate did not exceed 1%.