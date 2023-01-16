Manchester United’s Erik Tenhag works hard to maintain the highly competitive rhythm that they have up to now and it is that due to duties of the highest English competition, the ‘Red Devils’ will have to travel and visit the Crystal Palace as a visitor. The team led by the Dutch coach has shown the aptitude and attitude to climb to the top of the most competitive club football competition.
Crystal Palace
On the last day of last season, Crystal Palace beat Manchester United 1-0, in what would have been their first Premier League win at home, against United since May 1991. The numbers are not good for the local and it is that Crystal Palace has lost its last two home games in the Premier without scoring a goal and conceding seven.
Manchester Utd
Games away from home are good for United and the statistics support them; they have won five of their last 8 games away from home and adding to the great rhythm and performance they enjoy at present, they are positioned as candidates again to beat Crystal Palace as a visitor.
Town: London
Stadium: selhurst park
Day and time: Wednesday January 18. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
Referee: stuart attwell
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: DAZN
Live streaming: DAZN+
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: No information
Live streaming: Paramount+
TV channels: BeinSports
Live streaming: Peacock
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
Injury news at Crystal Palace
James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson would be the casualties for Crystal Palace for this match.
Injury news at Manchester United
At Manchester United, the casualties would be Diogo Dalot, Donny Van de Beek and Axel Tuanzebe. A player who would be in doubt would be Jadon Sancho.
Crystal Palace 1 – 3 Manchester United
#Crystal #Palace #Manchester #United #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #forecast
Leave a Reply