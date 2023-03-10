the party of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is a historically important meeting in the premier league. The appointment already has a date and place: Saturday March 11, 2023. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, is in contention for the league title and needs to win this match to stay in contention for first place in the standings. The team has had ups and downs in the season, but has managed to stay at the top of the table thanks to its offensive power and its defensive solidity. A victory in this match would allow them to continue in the fight for the title and keep the pressure on their direct rivals..
Next, we share how the starting eleven of both teams could look, thinking about the game:
BY – Guaita: The experienced Spanish goalkeeper is the starting goalkeeper for Crystal Palace. If nothing goes wrong, he will be the one to start against City.
DFD – Nathaniel Clyne : Englishman Clyne will surely be the first defender on the sideline, with the intention of transitioning quickly and with intensity.
DFC- Joachim Andersen: As the first central defender, another of those who may have minutes from the start is Andersen. The 26-year-old big man has impressed with solid performances from him.
CB – Marc Guehi: In the position of second central marker, we may see Marc Guehi repeat ownership, who has had good performances.
DFI – Tyrick Mitchell: And to finish the defensive line, Mitchell could have action for the game against Manchester City.
CDM – Albert Lokonga: As the first central midfielder, the youngster Albert Lokonga could take a step forward with his presence. In the previous match he had quite interesting minutes where he showed his quality.
CDM – James McArthur: Following the suspension on Doucoure, the name likely to appear in the starting XI against City could be JAmes McArthur.
IM – Wilfred Zaha: The most unbalancing player on the team without a doubt. The Ivorian is the one who sets the pace and creates the danger at Crystal Palace. He will be the starter if nothing goes wrong.
MP – Michael Olise: The French youngster has already shown the quality to start and we will probably see him start against City.
MD – Eberechi Eze: As a right-wing agitator, we will very surely see Eze. A lot of mobility and capacity in one against one.
DC – Odsonne Edouard: The French striker hasn’t had minutes lately and with the quality he has, he will surely see action against City. Probably as a headline.
What the Crystal Palace lineup would look like on the pitch (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Guaita
Defenses: Clyne, Andersen, Marc Guehi, Mitchell
Midfielders: Lokonga, James McArthur, Wilfred Zaha, Michael Olise, Eze
Forwards: Edouard
BY: Ederson – The Brazilian goalkeeper is the one in his team. There is no one else when it comes to important games.
LD: Walker – Walker’s assist as a starter always has an asterisk, because it is not a mandatory piece for Pep. However, it is possible that he has boot minutes.
CB: Akanji – Pep knows he needs smart markers and that’s where Akanji comes in. He defends with speed and solidity.
CDF: Days – The second central marker would be the Portuguese Rúben Días. Lately he has delivered good productions and perhaps he will start as a starter next Saturday.
LI: Ake – And as the last center-back, as a false left-back, it is very possible that we will see Nathan Aké as the starter. A player that we are used to starting from the beginning with Guardiola.
MC: Rodri – The most defensive in the middle zone, the leader, Rodri. Very surely he will start as a starter against Crystal Palace.
MC: Bernardo Silva – Portuguese is essential for City’s game. If you want to break defenses and defensive structures, he’s the man.
E: Jack Grealish – Another of those who has screwed himself into ownership is Jack Grealish. It has become indisputable for Guardiola. We will surely see it from start to finish.
MD: Ryad Mahrez – On the right sector, we will very possibly see Mahrez, especially with the loss of Foden.
CM: De Bruyne – The Belgian is the key player in City’s gestation area. An indisputable owner.
DC: Julian Alvarez – The Argentinian has not had the desired minutes lately and against Crystal Palace he could appear as a starter.
What Manchester City’s line-up would look like on the pitch (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Akanji, Days, Aké
Midfielders: Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish
Forwards: Julian Alvarez
