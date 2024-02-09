Crystal Palace, with 24 points, already occupies its usual mid-table positions in the Premier League. The London derby in this case will be played at the home of the Eagles, who having won one game in their last five, will surely give everything to knock down a great England player and give joy to their fans.
Below we leave you with all the information necessary for the preview of this match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.
Information about the match
City: London
Stadium: Selhurst Park Stadium
Date: February 12
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Where can you watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea on television in Spain?
DAZN
Where can you watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea on television in Argentina?
Star+
Where can you watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea on television in Mexico?
Star+
Where can you watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
4-1D
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
5-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
1-0 D
|
FA Cup
|
Everton
|
0-0 E
|
FA Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Aston Villa
|
1-3V
|
FA Cup
|
Wolves
|
2-4D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
4-1D
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
0-0 E
|
FA Cup
|
Middlesbrough
|
6-1V
|
EFL Cup
Crystal Palace: Joel Ward due to a leg injury, Rob Holding due to an ankle injury, Eze is doubtful due to a hamstring injury and Doucuré due to an Achilles tendon injury.
Chelsea: Fofana with a torn cruciate ligament, James and Ugochukwu with a thigh injury, Cucurella with ankle surgery, Robert Sánchez with a knee injury, Colwill with a knee injury, Chalobah will be a doubt for unknown reasons
Crystal Palace: Dean Henderson; Daniel Muñoz, Andersen, Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell; Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Lerma; Jean Mateta, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp
Chelsea: Petrovic; Bad Gusto, Axel Disasi, Badiashile, Ben Chilwell; Madueke, Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Gallagher, Jackson; Cole Palmer
Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea
