The team coached by Mikel Arteta is preparing to play the second day of the Premier League against Crystal Palace, and they will do so as visitors after getting a victory in their league debut by two goals to one against Nottingham Forest.
The visitors of this meeting, Crystal Palace, also got the first three points of the season after winning by a solitary goal to nil against Sheffield United.
In which stadium is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal played?
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Selhurst Park Stadium
Date: Monday August 21
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on television in Spain?
Television channel:DAZN
How can you watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN
How can you watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on television in Mexico?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sheffield United
|
0-1V
|
premier league
|
Lyon Olympics
|
2-0V
|
Friendly
|
Seville
|
1(0-1)1D
|
Friendly
|
millionaires
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Crawley Town
|
0-4D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2-0V
|
premier league
|
Manchester City
|
1(4-1)1D
|
Community Shield
|
Monaco
|
1(5-4)1D
|
emirates cup
|
FC Barcelona
|
5-3V
|
Soccer Champions Tour
|
Manchester United
|
0(3-5)0 D
|
Soccer Champions Tour
The locals arrive with a series of players who will be doubtful for this match, both William Hughes and Nathan Ferguson and Michael Olise may miss the game against Arsenal due to physical problems.
Meanwhile, in the team coached by Mikel Arteta there is a series of casualties such as Gabriel Jesus who will not be able to play due to knee problems, Timber will not be there either due to a torn cruciate ligament and two players such as Elneny and Balogun who arrive to meet as doubt.
Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Jeffrey Schlupp, Doucorue, Lerma; Ayew, Edouard, Eze
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Declan Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
