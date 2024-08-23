€100m project will increase capacity to 34,000, including new grandstand and facilities

Authorities in London’s Croydon borough have approved a plan to modernise Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium. Stadiumdb released the information this Friday (Aug 23, 2024). The initiative aims to replace the main grandstand, which was built over a century ago, with a modern structure.

The goal is to increase the stadium’s capacity from 25,486 to over 34,000 seats. This will improve the fan experience and accessibility for people with disabilities.

The €100 million project also includes the construction of a new stand with 15,300 seats. This new structure will replace the old one, which had 5,200 seats. The plan also includes the creation of a new club shop, a museum and a café. The new stand will be inspired by the 1851 Crystal Palace Exhibition Hall and will feature a glass façade, promising to be an architectural highlight. KSS Group, which is responsible for the project, has previously worked at Tottenham, Liverpool and has also restructured Anfield’s main stand and Court No. 1 at Wimbledon. The project is also committed to carbon-neutral development.

The project faced challenges such as administrative procedures and negotiations with local residents. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the schedule. However, the determination of the club and the local community ensured the initiative moved forward.

“Today’s announcement confirming that we have received formal planning permission marks a positive and exciting step forward in this project. We are making excellent progress and have committed significant resources to completing the detailed design of the grandstand.”said Seve Parish, chairman of Crystal Palace.